VCK party chief takes on TN Govt. over Vellore incident

[India], May 19 (ANI): Condemning the Vellore incident where women protesting against liquor shops were lathi-charged by the police, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thirumavalavan criticised the Tamil Nadu Government, citing that such kinds of incidents have become a common sight in the state.

"In Tamil Nadu, it is going on. People are struggling. The police have been attacking people and now, in Vellore district, women and children are left injured. I condemn the Tamil Nadu Government," Thirumavalavan told ANI.

The government liquor shop was ransacked by the public in which women were brutally beaten by the Tamil Nadu Police earlier today. The State Government made alternate arrangements to open a closed shop near the National Highway in Vellore, which was opposed by some of the locals. Hundreds of protestors entered the liquor shop premise and ransacked the shop and raised slogans against the government and also pelted stones at the police. (ANI)