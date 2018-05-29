Vedanta says TN govt's decision to shut Tuticorin copper plant 'unfortunate'

New Delhi: Vedanta Ltd on Monday termed as "unfortunate" the Tamil Nadu government's order to close down the Sterlite copper plant at Tuticorin and said it would decide the future course of action after studying the development.

This follows Tamil Nadu government ordering the state Pollution Control Board to seal and "permanently" close the Vedanta group's copper plant in Tuticorin following last week's violent protests over pollution concerns during which 13 people were killed in police firing.

"Closure of Sterlite Copper plant is an unfortunate development, especially since, we have operated the plant for over 22 years in most transparent and sustainable way, contributing to the Tuticorin and state's socio-economic development. We will study the development and decide on the future course of action," Vedanta Ltd said in a statement. The government's decision came a day ahead of the start of the state Assembly session where it is likely to come under intense Opposition fire over the Tuticorin incidents. "Now the plant is permanently closed. The Government Order (GO) has been implemented," Tuticorin District Collector Sandeep Nanduri said.