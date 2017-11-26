Vegetable price hike leaves vendors, customers in lurch

[India], Nov 26 (ANI): Vendors and customers are unhappy with the increase in the prices of vegetables in the market.

The vegetable vendors said the sales have dropped drastically and have, hence, blamed the lack in supplies and the Goods and Service Tax (GST) for this.

A vendor told ANI, "I think the GST is responsible for the price hike."

"Due to lack of water in the locality, there is a lack in the production of vegetables. So there is a sudden rise in the price of vegetables," another vendor said.

The consumers, on their part, have urged the government to intervene in the matter. A customer told ANI, "Onion and tomato prices are soaring. I just bought onions for Rs 80/kg. I think the middlemen are responsible for this. The government should take appropriate measures." (ANI)