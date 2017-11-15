Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates 3-day AP AgTech Summit-2017 in Visakhapatnam

[India], November 15 (ANI): Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday inaugurated a three-day AP AgTech Summit-2017, organised by the Andhra Pradesh Government in Visakhapatnam.

For over three days, the summit will discuss on innovative ideas, technologies and global best practices to push agricultural transformation in the state.

More than 50 stalls are set up to showcase latest agriculture technologies and products of companies.

Union Minister for Agriculture Radhamohan Singh will participate in the summit tomorrow.

Chief Guest for the Valedictory session on November 17 will be the co-chair and trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates. This summit is being organised by the Andhra Pradesh Government in association with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Dalberg Advisors. More than 1,500 global leaders from 61 countries including business heads, start-up founders, leading policymakers, progressive farmers, non-governmental organisation (NGOs), agriculture and technology experts attended the summit. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also participated in the inaugural session. (ANI)