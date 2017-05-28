Venkaiah Naidu, Kejriwal to jointly inaugurate Heritage Line stretch of Delhi Metro

[India], May 28 (ANI): Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will jointly inaugurate the Heritage Line stretch of Delhi Metro on Sunday.

It has four stations--Kashmere Gate, Dilli Gate, Jama Masjid and Lal Quila. The new line is expected to take considerable load off Chandni Chowk and Chawri Bazar stations of Yellow Line. It is essentially an extension of Violet Line that runs between Faridabad and ITO presently.

The Heritage Line will be inaugurated at 10 a.m. It will be open for public from 12 noon. (ANI)