Venkaiah Naidu to review progress of new urban missions

[India], May 26 (ANI): Urban Development and Housing Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu will review progress of new urban missions launched during the last three years in Chhattisgarh, in a high level meeting in Raipur on Friday.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, concerned state ministers, senior officials from Central and state governments including national and state level mission directors will participate in the meeting.

Five Urban Missions, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Smart City Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana-NULM in Chhattisgarh will be reviewed.

In a new initiative to ensure timely implementation of projects under new urban missions, Naidu has undertaken such joint reviews with Chief Ministers in respective capital cities in 19 States. These reviews are aimed at ensuring timely execution and completion of projects within the mission period by 2019-20, except in case of PMAY (Urban) under which all the eligible beneficiaries are to be enabled to own a house by 2022. Ahead of Chhattisgarh review, Naidu has said that he was delighted over the useful reviews in 19 States as they proved to be beneficial for both the central and state governments in the implementation. (ANI)