Venkaiah Naidu undertakes surprise check, directs introduction of bio-metric attendance

[India], Apr. 24 (ANI): Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday undertook a surprise check of offices and directed introduction of bio-metric attendance marking system for the officers and staff of Rajya Sabha secretariat in Delhi.

This surprise check was first of its kind in the Parliament House Annexe and its new extension.

Senior officials of the secretariat said that this was the first time that Chairman undertook such an inspection.

In a meeting with senior officials of the secretariat after his visit, Naidu noted that he was aware of the work demands on the staff of Rajya Sabha even on holidays and beyond office hours, particularly, during the Sessions and bio-metric attendance promotes a sense of accountability and responsibility.

"An enabling work environment is a great motivator enhancing the productivity. All possible efforts need to be made to convey administration's sensitivity and concern to the felt needs of the employees so as to promote a participatory work culture," Naidu said in the meeting. During his forty-minute long visit to various offices, common areas and rooms of Chairmen of Committees, Naidu noticed some staff not being in office, electric wires and cables dangling in the open, piles of files, a toilet block emitting foul smell at the start of working day, some cramped office rooms etc. Rajya Sabha Chairman also directed the senior officials to ensure sanitation by undertaking special cleanliness drive, effective coordination among concerned agencies to ensure better maintenance, more workspace, digitisation of files and records and enhanced internal presentation of workspaces. He directed Joint Secretary level officers to undertake regular checks to ensure improvement in the work environment. (ANI)