Verdict in terror attack on Ayodhya temple today

[India], November 30 (ANI): A special court on Thursday will pronounce its judgment in connection with the terrorist attack on the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya in 2005.

Earlier, the verdict was scheduled to be delivered on April 12 but was adjourned to November 30.

On July 5, 2005, five armed terrorists attacked the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya in Faizabad killing two civilians and injuring seven.

However, the security forces gunned down all the terrorists and had arrested five people for hatching conspiracy to carry out the attack. (ANI)