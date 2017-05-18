Verka goes paperless, adopts e-office mission mode project

[India], May 18 (ANI-Businesswire India): Verka is the flagship brand of the Punjab state-owned cooperative MILKFED.

Since its inception, Verka has been a front runner in "Second White Revolution" of the country. With the changing times, a brand as old as Verka requires constant innovation and adaptation to meet the ever growing customer demands and keep pace with development. Keeping this in mind Verka has evolved considerably in the last 53 years.

Marching ahead Verka has introduced e- office, the e-Office Mission Mode Project is one of the projects under the National e-Governance Plan, Department of Information Technology of India. The project is being implemented by the Department of Administrative Reform and Public Grievances of India (DARPG) to improve efficiency in process and service delivery mechanisms.

The project aims to improve productivity, quality, resource management, turnaround time and increase transparency by replacing the old manual process with an electronic file system. The new e-Office system is an integrated file and records management system that allows employees to manage content, search for data internally and collaborate. The system is planned to be secure and confidential, automating routine tasks, capable of handling the required workload, with the facility of monitoring work and auto-escalation when there are delays. "Verka is benevolently adapting to the new technology and moving forward to newer heights. One of the best features of e-office is that it enables employees to create their own document online and submit the same for review. With a single platform, the entire organization can collaborate, share documents in any format electronically. This will increase efficiency, reduce the turnaround time and workload," says Mr. Manjit Singh Brar, Managing Director MILKFED. (ANI-Businesswire India)