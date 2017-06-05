VERO MODA's new collection pledges its support for World Environment Day

[India], June 5 (ANI-NewsVoir): VERO MODA understands that fashion is an art that constantly borrows heavily from nature. The awe and admiration that nature beckonstime and again inspires the world of fashion, making it a better place.

This World Environment Day, VERO MODA pays ode to our natural habitat through its latest 'GO GREEN' collection.

Comprising of three beautiful stories - Linen, Ivy Green and Flora and Fauna, the collection is a must have for Indian summers.

From classy empire cut dresses for early morning meetings, laid back linen pants for scorching afternoons, to flirty shorts that will allow you to strut with fashionable ease, VERO MODA has you covered!

Linen is the perfect accompaniment to every summer wardrobe. A fabric that is exceptionally cool and simply spells elegance, making it the seasons most hassle-free item of clothing. Taking summer's favorite fabric out of the closet, VERO MODA introduces the LINEN STORY, with fresh, breathable options in chic and subtle colors of powder blue, beige and earthy tones. The IVY GREEN story boldly incorporates Pantone's color of the year; a color that has been ruling international runways and dominating trends around the world. FLORA AND FAUNA is a collection that is whimsical as well as fashionable. Inspired by the advent of all things spring - burst of color and freshness of new leaves feature heavily in this story. Choose from an array of dresses in every style, printed tops dipped in summer friendly colors and motifs that will bloom your summer wardrobe! On 5th June - World Environment Day, VERO MODA takes a step towards building a conscientious tomorrow. It's time to join the movement and put your green thumbs to test as India's favorite fashion brand will be providing each customer with a free sapling along with every purchase. Head to the nearest VERO MODA store for all things GREEN! (ANI-NewsVoir)