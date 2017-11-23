Versova beach cleanup: CM Fadnavis assures support to drive, says activist

[India], November 23 (ANI): Lawyer and activist Afroz Shah said on Thursday that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured support for the suspended Versova beach clean-up drive.

Shah, who has suspended his drive, which he started two years ago, after alleging that a few goons had thrashed him for cleaning up a pile of garbage, held a meeting the chief minister today.

Shah said Fadnavis has assured that security would be provided to stop heckling of volunteers.

Fadnavis also expressed interest in joining the campaign, Shah said.

Shah had started the campaign in October 2015 and has reportedly removed over five million kilograms of trash from the beach. The movement became the world's largest beach cleanup drive and even received recognition from United Nations Environment Programme after it was awarded with Champions of the Earth award in 2016. (ANI)