Veteran actor-director Kader Khan dead

Mumbai: The 81-year actor-dialogue writer has passed away after a long illness.

The actor had been admitted to a hospital in Canada. He had developed breathing issues and the doctors had reportedly transferred him from regular ventilator to BiPAP ventilator.

Khan was reportedly, suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with Khan in films such as Do Aur Do Paanch, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Mr. Natwarlal, Suhaag, Coolie and Shahenshah, took to Twitter on Friday to pray for the veteran actors wellbeing and recovery.

Born in Kabul, Kader Khan made his acting debut in 1973 with Rajesh Khannas Daag and has featured in over 300 films. He has also written dialogues for over 250 movies. Before becoming an actor, he had written dialogues for Randhir Kapoor-Jaya Bachchans Jawani Diwani. As a screenwriter, Khan frequently collaborated with Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra. His films with Desai include Dharam Veer, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, Coolie, Desh Premee, Suhaag, Parvarish and Amar Akbar Anthony and films with Mehra include Jwalamukhi, Sharaabi, Lawaaris and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.