Veteran Bollywood star Shashi Kapoor passes away at 79

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor passed away. He was 79.The yesteryear superstar has been unwell for several months and breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital. Born on 18 March, 1938 , his real name was Balbir Raj Kapoor in erstwhile Calcutta. The legendary actor has worked in blockbuster movies such as Deewar, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Kabhi Kabhie among several others. He featured in almost 160 movies. He married Jennifer Kendal in 1958 and has three kids- Karan Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor and Sanjana Kapoor.
Sorry to hear of the demise of Shashi Kapoor, well-known actor, with a repertoire of Indian and international films. His support for meaningful cinema as a producer and pivotal role in the theatre movement in India too are cherished. Condolences to his family #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 4, 2017
Saddened at his passing away. Shashi Kapoor a legend and actor will be remembered for generations for his great work in cinema— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 4, 2017
One of Indian cinema's greats, his passing leaves a void. Rest in peace #ShashiKapoor. Our condolences to his loved ones in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/XNR2t5SoxH— Congress (@INCIndia) December 4, 2017
My favourite shashi kapoor rests in peace today will be remembered always pic.twitter.com/hv2KQOgOyf— Mohit Marwah (@mohitsmarwah) December 4, 2017
Saddened by the death of actor #ShashiKapoor. He will continue to live on in the hearts of cine lovers through his memorable movies. My condolences to the family members in this hour of grief.— Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) December 4, 2017
"Khilte hain gul yahan khilke bichhadne ko...." Sad at the passing of the most charming, understated legend Shashi Kapoor sahab. Huge loss for our theatre & film industry. RIP Shashi sahab. They don't make them like you anymore— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) December 4, 2017
I am heartbroken! It was expected but the loss of #ShashiKapoor has left me feeling very low, very empty.— Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) December 4, 2017
#ShashiKapoor ji is no more... An era comes to an end... Thoughts and prayers with the family... RIP. pic.twitter.com/A0SJzf5o8x— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2017
So sad to hear the passing of the most charming #ShashiKapoor ji, really saddened by this news. Pray for his soul to find peace. Thank him for the amazing memories he gave us all. Condolences to the Kapoor family. #RIP SIR.— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) December 4, 2017
Am deeply saddened by the passing away of my co-star #ShashiKapoor. The last of that generation of Kapoors gone. A gentleman and friend gone. An era gone.. All that remains are his films...and precious memories.. RIP Shashi-ji.— Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) December 4, 2017