Veteran Bollywood star Shashi Kapoor passes away at 79

Last Updated: Mon, Dec 04, 2017 18:32 hrs
Shashi Kapoor

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor passed away. He was 79.

The yesteryear superstar has been unwell for several months and breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital.

Born on 18 March, 1938 , his real name was Balbir Raj Kapoor in erstwhile Calcutta. The legendary actor has worked in blockbuster movies such as Deewar, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Kabhi Kabhie among several others. He featured in almost 160 movies. He married Jennifer Kendal in 1958 and has three kids- Karan Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor and Sanjana Kapoor.

The youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor was honoured with the coveted Padmabhushan by the government of India in 2011.

He's survived by three children, Kunal Kapoor, Sanjana Kapoor and Karan Kapoor.

Shashi has received three national awards and four Filmfare awards amongst others. In 2011, Shashi Kapoor was honoured with the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India for his contributions to Art-Cinema.

In 2015, he was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, making him the third member of his family to receive the highest award in Indian Cinema, after his father and brother Prithviraj Kapoor and Raj Kapoor, respectively.

He was also honoured by Walk of the Stars, as his hand print was preserved for posterity at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai in November 2013. A Shashi Kapoor Film Festival was held in Muscat, Oman in 2007.

Members of the media, the political fraternity and from within the film industry paid tributes to the legendary actor via social media

