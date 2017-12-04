Veteran Bollywood star Shashi Kapoor passes away at 79

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor passed away. He was 79.

The yesteryear superstar has been unwell for several months and breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital.

Born on 18 March, 1938 , his real name was Balbir Raj Kapoor in erstwhile Calcutta. The legendary actor has worked in blockbuster movies such as Deewar, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Kabhi Kabhie among several others. He featured in almost 160 movies. He married Jennifer Kendal in 1958 and has three kids- Karan Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor and Sanjana Kapoor.

The youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor was honoured with the coveted Padmabhushan by the government of India in 2011.

He's survived by three children, Kunal Kapoor, Sanjana Kapoor and Karan Kapoor.

Shashi has received three national awards and four Filmfare awards amongst others. In 2011, Shashi Kapoor was honoured with the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India for his contributions to Art-Cinema.

In 2015, he was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, making him the third member of his family to receive the highest award in Indian Cinema, after his father and brother Prithviraj Kapoor and Raj Kapoor, respectively.

He was also honoured by Walk of the Stars, as his hand print was preserved for posterity at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai in November 2013. A Shashi Kapoor Film Festival was held in Muscat, Oman in 2007.

Members of the media, the political fraternity and from within the film industry paid tributes to the legendary actor via social media

Sorry to hear of the demise of Shashi Kapoor, well-known actor, with a repertoire of Indian and international films. His support for meaningful cinema as a producer and pivotal role in the theatre movement in India too are cherished. Condolences to his family #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 4, 2017

Saddened at his passing away. Shashi Kapoor a legend and actor will be remembered for generations for his great work in cinema — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 4, 2017

One of Indian cinema's greats, his passing leaves a void. Rest in peace #ShashiKapoor. Our condolences to his loved ones in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/XNR2t5SoxH — Congress (@INCIndia) December 4, 2017

My favourite shashi kapoor rests in peace today will be remembered always pic.twitter.com/hv2KQOgOyf — Mohit Marwah (@mohitsmarwah) December 4, 2017

Saddened by the death of actor #ShashiKapoor. He will continue to live on in the hearts of cine lovers through his memorable movies. My condolences to the family members in this hour of grief. — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) December 4, 2017

"Khilte hain gul yahan khilke bichhadne ko...." Sad at the passing of the most charming, understated legend Shashi Kapoor sahab. Huge loss for our theatre & film industry. RIP Shashi sahab. They don't make them like you anymore — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) December 4, 2017

I am heartbroken! It was expected but the loss of #ShashiKapoor has left me feeling very low, very empty. — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) December 4, 2017

#ShashiKapoor ji is no more... An era comes to an end... Thoughts and prayers with the family... RIP. pic.twitter.com/A0SJzf5o8x — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2017

So sad to hear the passing of the most charming #ShashiKapoor ji, really saddened by this news. Pray for his soul to find peace. Thank him for the amazing memories he gave us all. Condolences to the Kapoor family. #RIP SIR. — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) December 4, 2017