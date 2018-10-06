VHP demands ordinance for construction of Ram Mandir

A delegation of saints associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday called on President Kovind to press for their demands of immediate construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Briefing about the meeting with the President, Saint Parmanand Maharaj, a part of the delegation said, "The complete saint fraternity believes that Ram Mandir should be made immediately by passing an ordinance. We met the President of India today and requested him to do the needful in this regard. At this time there is 'Rambhakt' nationalist government at most places in the country which can work in this direction."

The meeting with President of India took place after day-long deliberations in a meeting organised by the VHP. The 'High Power Committee' meeting was chaired by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, convener of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Samiti.

As many as 50 saints from all over the country participated in the meeting and unanimously supported the motion seeking earliest construction of the Ram Temple.

Another saint Hansdev Acharya who took part in the meeting said, "We have deliberated on four core issues and formed an opinion. We have submitted a memorandum to the President of India urging him that an ordinance must be passed for the building of Grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya. He has given assurance to us. We have also decided that Saints from all the states will meet the respective Governors of their states and submit a similar memorandum to all them. We will also put pressure on all the Members of Parliament to gather support for the cause and will ask them to present their views in the Parliament."

He also said that saints will also approach the Prime Minister in this regard.

On being asked if there is any connection between their meeting with the President and upcoming polls, VHP's working president Alok Kumar said, "We had a lot of hope with the bench of Justice Deepak Misra but we were disappointed that a decision did not come. We are not sure how much days more it will take in court hearings. If the government wants it can pass an ordinance in this regard during the winter session. If no decision is taken till January, the Prayag Dharma Sansad ( a confluence of religious leaders) will decide the future course of action."

The top court will now begin hearing on the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid case from October 29 to decide the suit on merit. (ANI)