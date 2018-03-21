VHP's Rama Rajya Rath Yatra reaches Madurai

[India], Mar. 21 (ANI): The Rama Rajya Rath Yatra organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad reached Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Wednesday.

The 39-day Yatra, which was flagged off by the Sree Rama Dasa Mission Universal Society from Ayodhya on February 13, has been facing opposition from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

DMK working president MK Stalin on Tuesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately stop the yatra from entering the state.

Stalin said, "The Rath Yatra will disturb the communal harmony and peace in the state."

Meanwhile, section 144 has been enforced in Tirunelveli after some miscreants announced a protest against the yatra. (ANI)