Vice Admiral AB Singh assumes charge as new Chief of Staff

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh took over as the new Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command from Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh on Monday.

Vice Admiral Singh was the Deputy Commander-in-Chief, Strategic Forces Command, prior to his current appointment.

An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Vice Admiral Singh was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1983.

He is a specialist in Navigation and Aircraft Direction and his important specialist appointments include Navigating Officer of INS Kamorta, during Operation Pawan in 1987 and the destroyer INS Ranjit, besides being the Fleet Navigating Officer of Western Fleet during Operation Parakram in 2001-02.

The Flag Officer has commanded INS Veer (Missile Vessel), Vindhyagiri (Frigate), Trishul (Guided Missile Frigate) and Viraat (Aircraft Carrier). He has also been an instructor at National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Navigation and Direction School, Kochi and Directing Staff at Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, New Zealand. Vice Admiral Singh has served at Naval Headquarters as Deputy Director and Principal Director at the Directorate of Naval Plans. He also set up the Directorate of Strategy, Concepts and Transformation as the Principal Director. Promoted to Flag Rank in 2012, he has since tenanted the appointments of Flag Officer Area Orientation Briefing (AOB) Project, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) at Naval Headquarters and Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet. Vice Admiral Singh was awarded Vishisht Seva Medal in 2011 and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2016 for his exemplary service to the nation. (ANI)