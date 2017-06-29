Vice President election, if required, to be held on August 5

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday announced that the election of India's next Vice President will take place on August 5. The term of Vice President M. Hamid Ansari ends on August 11.





"The date of polling, if required, will be August 5. Counting, if required, will be done on August 5," Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi told the media here.





The last date for filing nominations was July 18 while scrutiny of nomination papers would take place on July 19, he said.



The notification would be issued on July 4, while the last date for withdrawal of nomination would be July 21.

Ansari was the Vice President and ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha from August 11, 2007, to August 10, 2012. He was re-elected to the post on August 11, 2012.