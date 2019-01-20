Vice President Naidu hails PM Modi for taking initiative to construct Statue of Unity

[India], Jan 20 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking initiative for the construction of the "grand monument" dedicated in remembrance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Addressing the media while visiting the Statue of Unity, the Vice President said: "I am delighted and very emotional right now. I have been a fan of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji's since my childhood days. I have always thought that a great man like him has not been given enough recognition."

"Through the years, I became a legislator, an MP, a Minister, but I have always had the same feeling that something must be done. Today, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi took initiative and made this grand monument in Patel ji's remembrance. I cannot describe the emotions I am currently feeling in words," the Vice President said. He later addressed the valedictory ceremony of the ninth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar. (ANI)