Vice President Naidu returns to India after three-nation tour

[India], Sept 21 (ANI): Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday returned to India after completing his seven-day tour to three central European countries - Serbia, Malta and Romania.

Vice President's visit was characterised by extremely cordial discussions with Heads of Governments, their respective prime ministers and other senior political leaders. It also helped deepen bilateral ties with each of these three countries and garner support for India's aspiration to be on United Nation Security Council (UNSC) and for taking forward United Nation reforms.

During his visit, the Vice President endorsed India's stand on terror and support for early adoption of United Nation's Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism. "The leaders in all the countries expressed unequivocal admiration for India's economic growth and were eager to engage and partner with India politically, economically and culturally. In Romania, there was a special interest in Space and Aerospace. Malta expressed its desire to join the International Solar Alliance," an official statement of the government said. The Indian diaspora settled in all the three nations also got a chance to listen to the Vice President about the transformative agenda of the government. Vice President Naidu also encouraged them to think of various ways in which they can contribute to the country's development. Underscoring the growing importance of India on the world stage, the Vice President, during his visit, also drew attention to four key features- Democracy, Demographic dividend, Demand and Diaspora- that need to be recognised. (ANI)