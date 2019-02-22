Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates AIR FM station in Nellore

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated an All India Radio FM Station in Nellore, here on Thursday.

Following the inauguration, Vice-President Naidu appreciated the effort by the national broadcaster for fast completion of the project and said that the station will provide AIR’s programmes in the local language to the people of Nellore.

“Radio gives clean, soft and assuaging entertainment along with hard news and honest analysis of events. It has made a comeback in the era of continuous bombardment of visual content through myriad channels. Radio as a medium has increasingly proved itself to be a favored companion,” said the Vice President.

While in Nellore, Naidu also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various Railway projects. (ANI)