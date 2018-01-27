Vicky Gounder slain: Punjab's most wanted gangster shot dead by police

Chandigarh: Punjab's most wanted gangster Vicky Gounder was on Friday killed in a fierce encounter. In the operation, which happened in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, Nabha jailbreak mastermind Prema Lahoria was also killed.

Gounder was known for being quite active on Facebook and in the past he had challenged claims made by the police on the social media website by posting updates reportedly from inside the jail. In the past he had uploaded photos and videos to claim credit for murders that he had ordered from behind bars too.

Two terrorists and four gangsters were freed by a dozen men in November 2016 when they arrived at Patiala's Nabha jail, disguised as policemen with two men in handcuffs. They fled with the six after a gunfight. Later it was found that they had help on the inside too. In Friday's encounter a notorious criminal was injured while another was arrested, police said. Two policemen also suffered injuries in the action near Pakki village -- just 50 metres from Punjab border in Rajasthan. Vicky Gounder's real name was Harjinder Bhullar alias Jinder, a resident of Sarawan Bodla village in former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal's home turf Lambi. One of the criminal who was part of the jailbreak conspiracy, Parwinder Singh Pinda, had told the police that the jailbreak was carried out to free Vicky Gounder and it was not their plan to free the two terrorists including Khalistani terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo who was later arrested. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has lauded the state police for eliminating the notorious gangsters. Congratulations to Punjab Police for killing most wanted gangster Vicky Gounder and his aide Prema Lahoria. Excellent work by DGP Suresh Arora, DG Intelligence Dinkar Gupta and OCCU team, including AIG Gurmeet Singh and Inspector Vikram Brar. Proud of you boys. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 26, 2018 In September last year, a controversy erupted after it was alleged that Uttar Pradesh's special task force had caught Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Ghanshyampura, another accused in the Nabha jailbreak case but let him go after a Rs. 1 crore deal was struck by a senior police officer. A probe was also ordered in the incident. Punjab Police - that hadn't been told about the detention - was reported to have found out about Gurpreet Singh's arrest from a Facebook post by Vicky Gounder.