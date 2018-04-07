Victim families narrate tales of Naxal cruelty

[India], April 7 (ANI): Many families affected by violence perpetrated by Naxals in Chhattisgarh are living temporarily at a relief camp in Dantewada.

They have witnessed fear and barbarism at the hands of Naxals.

A majority of these victims hail from the Abujmarh forest area in Chhattisgarh.

Narrating her painful story a tribal woman said, "Naxals held my husband hostage and killed him in the forest. I have been living here for a year now (in a camp). I have a son."

Another victim said, "Yes, my family members were also killed. Back in 2004, Naxal atrocities was too much; they killed the Sarpanch (village head) and Mukhiyas (members) of the village. Some were buried alive; some were roped around their neck and dragged. They would take away villagers' goats and buffalos. Everyone in Abujmarh area was distressed. Their barbarism has no limit."

There are many tribal villagers in Chhattisgarh and other states, who continue to remain victim of Naxal violence. The Maoists, who claim to be supporters of tribal people, use them as a shield to protect themselves from the security forces. (ANI)