Victory of BJP a journey from zero to top: PM Modi on assembly election results

New Delhi: Hailing the election mandate in the northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the people of the country have "no respect for negative and disruptive politics" and have reposed their faith in the NDA's positive and development-oriented agenda.

"Time and again, election after election, the people of India are reposing their faith in the positive and development oriented agenda of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance). People do not have the time or respect for negative, disruptive and disconnected politics of any kind," Modi said in a series of tweets referring to the BJP's performance in three northeastern states of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.





He also said that the "people of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura have spoken!"





"I thank the people of these states for supporting the good governance agenda and 'Act East Policy' of BJP and our valued allies. We remain committed to working towards fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of the people," the Prime Minister said.





He also said that the party's victory in Tripura was not an ordinary victory but a win for democracy over brute force and intimidation.





"The victory of BJP is not an ordinary electoral victory. This journey from 'Shunya' (zero) to 'Shikhar' (top) has been made possible due to a solid development agenda and the strength of our organisation. I bow to every BJP Karyakarta (worker) for working assiduously on the ground for years," Modi said.





"The historic victory in Tripura is as much an ideological one. It is a win for democracy over brute force and intimidation. Today peace and non-violence has prevailed over fear. We will provide Tripura the good government that the state deserves," he said.





He described the Tripura election as an "epoch-making one". "What my sisters and brothers of Tripura have done is extraordinary. No words will be enough to thank them for the phenomenal support towards the BJP in Tripura. We will leave no stone unturned in transforming Tripura," Modi said.





The Prime Minister's remarks came as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was set to form a government for the first time in Tripura by defeating the ruling CPI-M. The elections in Tripura were held on February 18.





The Prime Minister also thanked the people of Nagaland for showing support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in the state elections that were held on February 27.





"Thank you Nagaland for supporting BJP and our valued ally. I assure my sisters and brothers of Nagaland that we will continue to work for the progress and prosperity of Nagaland. I applaud the tireless work of the local BJP unit," he said.





The BJP contested the polls in Nagaland in alliance with the newly-floated NDPP. They contested in 20 and 40 seats.





The voting was held in 59 of the total 60 constituencies of Nagaland as three-time Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio of the NDPP was declared elected unopposed from Northern Angami-II constituency.





Modi also thanked the people of Meghalaya, saying that welfare of the state is of utmost importance.





"I express my gratitude to the people of Meghalaya for supporting BJP in Meghalaya. The welfare of Meghalaya is of utmost importance for us. I appreciate the BJP Karyakartas for their continued efforts in the state to serve the people," Modi said.





Polling for 59 out of the Meghalaya's 60 assembly seats was held on February 27. The election to one seat was countermanded following the killing of a candidate.





In Meghalaya the ruling Congress is set to remain as the single largest party but way behind the halfmark of 31 seats.