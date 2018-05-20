Victory of democracy: Chandrababu Naidu on BJP's Karnataka setback

[India], May 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has termed the resignation of B S Yeddyurappa as Karnataka Chief Minister a 'victory of democracy'.

"This is a victory of democracy. As a chief minister and as someone who believes in democracy, I am welcoming this. Everyone in the country will be happy about this development," Naidu said.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah of trying to 'deride the democracy' in Karnataka, Naidu asked as to what message the Prime Minister and the BJP President have given to the nation and the youth.

"Prime Minister told he will be honest, will bring back black money from Swiss Bank and abroad. But, BJP bribed upto Rs10,000 for each vote in the Karnataka elections.BJP brought back Gali Janardhan Reddy who looted the mineral wealth in the country to the forefront and did politics, gave them seats," Naidu added. He went on and added that BJP tried 'misusing the institution of Governor' in Karnataka. H. D. Kumaraswamy will now take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on May 23 after he was invited by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala to form the government in the state. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) B.S. Yeddyurappa stepped down ahead of the floor test in the state assembly on Saturday. (ANI)