Video: How Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury's laughter made news

New Delhi: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury had rattled PM Narendra Modi and others with her loud outburst amid the PM's Motion of Thanks speech in the Upper House on Wednesday.





He had compared her laughter with the one in Ramayana series.





Despite such vexatious laugh by Renuka Chaudhary ji PM Narendra Modi ji didn't get irritated. pic.twitter.com/pc5TGOYhZV — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 8, 2018 Union Minister of State for Home Kiran Rijiju tweeted a video PM Modi's comment on the Congress leader linking her laughter to that of mythological character 'Surpanakha'.





Surpanakha was Lankan King Ravana's sister. It was to avenge her insult that Ravana had kidnapped Sita triggering his own fatal destiny at the end of a war between the two sides in the epic "Ramayana". Like this wasn't enough, Amit Malviya , BJP's IT cell head posted a video in his Twitter to add to the fuel. Someone sent me this video clip from Ramayana in response to ‘identify the laughter’ contest... Can you identify her? pic.twitter.com/3odFs9TXA9 — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) February 7, 2018





Renuka hits back at PM Modi





Retorting to Modi's remark against her loud laughter, Renuka Chowdhury said that it denigrated the status of a woman.





"He has once made a long speech against Aadhar card publically. Now he is saying that Aadhar was conceptualized when Advani Ji (Lal Krishna Advani ) was there. This shocking claim made me laugh. He passed a personal comment against me. Denigrating a status of a woman is a crime. It is now established beyond doubt that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is against women. How can a Prime Minister speak like this? This shows his culture. I can't go to that extent," she told ANI.





Branding the BJP and the Prime Miniter Modi-led NDA government as "mahila virodhi sarkar" (anti-women government), she noted, "If he (Prime Minister) would have spoken this outside the Parliament, there would have been a case against him according to law."

We condemn PM Modi's derogatory remark in the Parliament against former Union Minister and RS MP Renuka Chowdhury.



We also urge the RS Speaker Shri Venkaiah Naidu to not act in a partisan manner and accord due respect to a fellow member of the house.#ModiAntiWomen https://t.co/quNQeIkAEk — Congress (@INCIndia) February 8, 2018

Modi's sexist remark at MP Renuka Chaudhary in the Rajya Sabha shows why the Govt is not willing to pass the Women's Reservation Bill. He is SCARED & TERRIFIED of women.



Just like Ravana was !! Therefore he could only think of demeaning the women. — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) February 7, 2018

PM Modi's comment against Renuka Chaudhury, Member of Parliament must be the lowest moment made by any Prime Minister in the history of Parliament. @INCIndia — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) February 8, 2018

@narendramodi ji insulting Renuka Choudhary Hon’ble MP shows his petty mindset. What can you expect from a man who does not even visit his wife who is in an accident. #ShameOnPM — Sushmita Dev (@sushmitadevmp) February 8, 2018

He later clarified that he was only referring to how PM didn't get annoyed.Several Congress leaders slammed PM Modi for his remarks aginst renuka and criticised him for making such low comments on a women.