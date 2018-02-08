Video: How Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury's laughter made news

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, Feb 08, 2018 15:46 hrs
Renuka Chowdhury

(Image source: Facebook)

New Delhi: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury had rattled PM Narendra Modi and others with her loud outburst amid the PM's Motion of Thanks speech in the Upper House on Wednesday.

Modi took a dig at Renuk, who burst out laughing at his claim that the idea of Aadhaar was conceptualised during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

He had compared her laughter with the one in Ramayana series.

Union Minister of State for Home Kiran Rijiju tweeted a video PM Modi's comment on the Congress leader linking her laughter to that of mythological character 'Surpanakha'.

He later clarified that he was only referring to how PM didn't get annoyed.

Surpanakha was Lankan King Ravana's sister. It was to avenge her insult that Ravana had kidnapped Sita triggering his own fatal destiny at the end of a war between the two sides in the epic "Ramayana".

Like this wasn't enough, Amit Malviya , BJP's IT cell head posted a video in his Twitter to add to the fuel.


Renuka hits back at PM Modi

Retorting to Modi's remark against her loud laughter, Renuka Chowdhury said that it denigrated the status of a woman.

"He has once made a long speech against Aadhar card publically. Now he is saying that Aadhar was conceptualized when Advani Ji (Lal Krishna Advani ) was there. This shocking claim made me laugh. He passed a personal comment against me. Denigrating a status of a woman is a crime. It is now established beyond doubt that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is against women. How can a Prime Minister speak like this? This shows his culture. I can't go to that extent," she told ANI.

Branding the BJP and the Prime Miniter Modi-led NDA government as "mahila virodhi sarkar" (anti-women government), she noted, "If he (Prime Minister) would have spoken this outside the Parliament, there would have been a case against him according to law."

Congress and its supporters slams Modi

Several Congress leaders slammed PM Modi for his remarks aginst renuka and criticised him for making such low comments on a women.

