Video of last moments of Rfn Aurangzeb surfaces

Srinagar: The Army on Friday paid floral tribute to rifleman Aurangzeb who was abducted and later killed by terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Tribute was also paid to rifleman Manvendra Singh who lost his life during an operation in Panar forests in Bandipora district in which two terrorists were killed.

Meanwhile, a video of Aurangzeb, understood to have been shot moments before his killing, surfaced on Friday in which he was seen being interrogated by the terrorists about encounters in which he had participated, officials said.

Aurangzeb, who was in blue jeans and t-shirt was being asked by suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists about his duties, posting and encounters in which he participated in 1.15 minutes video probably shot in a forest area, they said. The rifleman, who was 'buddy' of a company commander, was abducted by militants at Kalampora in Pulwama on Thursday morning when he was on his way home in Rajouri district for Eid celebrations. His body was found by a team of police and Army at Gussu village, about 10 km away from Kalampora, in Pulwama district. He was shot in his head and neck, police said. Aurangzeb belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted at the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian, they said. The Army on Friday paid befitting tribute to two of its comrades, who made the supreme sacrifice on June 14, 2018 in the Kashmir Valley, an Army official said. In a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh Cantonment in Srinagar, Lt Gen AK Bhatt, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks, paid homage to the martyrs on behalf of a proud nation, the official added. Representatives from other security agencies also joined in paying their last respects to the jawans, the official said. "Aurangzeb sustained multiple bullet injuries in a dastardly act wherein he was kidnapped and killed by the terrorists in Gasu village of Pulwama enroute his home on leave to celebrate Eid with his family," the official said. Hailing from village Salani in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, 24-year-old Aurangzeb joined the Army in 2012. He is survived by his wife, parents and three brothers, the official said. Singh, 30, had joined the Army in 2008 and hailed from village Kabiltha in Rudraprayag, Uttrakhand. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. The official said the mortal remains of the martyrs were flown for the last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families of the martyrs and remains committed to their dignity and well being, the official said.