Vidwath assault case: Bengaluru police official suspended

Bengaluru: A police inspector was on Sunday suspended for dereliction of duty in an assault case involving Congress MLA Mohammed Haris Nalapad.

This comes after five persons were detained and an FIR was registered against Congress MLA Mohammed Haris Nalapad and 10 others for beating and threatening a man at a restaurant here.

Nalapad was later expelled from the party.

Nalapad and his supporters thrashed Vidwath, who already had a leg fractured, in a restaurant in Bengaluru's UB city and later threatened him in the hospital he was taken to against pressing charges.

According to Bengaluru Police, the case has been handed over to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for further investigation.