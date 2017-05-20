Vienna: Dharmendra Pradhan to represent India at OPEC meeting

[India], May 20 (ANI): Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be representing India at a meeting scheduled by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna on May 25.

The agenda of this meeting, to be attended by OPEC members and non-members, is a discussion on the contentious issue of extending the cuts in production, owing to surging output from the United States.

India imports 80 percent of its crude requirement, while 80 percent of the world's proven crude oil reserves is located in the OPEC member countries.

Being a key importer of crude oil, this meeting is said to be crucial for the government to deliberate upon various options available for oil and gas imports in the international space. (ANI)