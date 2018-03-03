Vietnam President arrives in Delhi

Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang, who is on a three-day visit to India, arrived here on late Friday evening.

President Quang commenced his trip by visiting Bodh Gaya in Bihar, which is one of the revered Buddhist sacred sites in the world, on Friday morning.

He aims to strengthen their partnership to ward off China's growing influence and will hold talks with his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Quang is also expected to interact with prominent Indian businessmen.

The Vietnamese President is leading an 18-member delegation, including ministers, party leaders, and businessmen. On a related note, Prime Minister Modi had visited Vietnam in 2016, a year before the two countries celebrated 45 years of honouring diplomatic ties. During this visit, the two countries signed 12 agreements in a wide range of areas covering IT, space, double taxation and sharing white shipping information. India had also extended a USD 500 million Line of Credit to Vietnam for facilitating deeper defence cooperation between the two sides. (ANI)