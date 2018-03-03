Vietnam's Quang meets President Kovind

[India], Mar 03 (ANI): Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang met with his Indian counterpart, President Ram Nath Kovind, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here today.

Earlier in the day, the Vietnamese President also met former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Anand Sharma and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

President Quang's three-day visit to India has been quite significant to both the countries as strategic partnerships between the two nations in the spheres of defence and security, trade and investment, energy, agriculture, science and technology and tourism have been reinforced.

In an official release, the Ministry of External Affairs announced the signing of three Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs). One on economic and trade co-operation to establish a framework for enhancing economic and trade promotion, another between the Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership(GCNEP), India and the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute (VINATOM) to strengthen the technical cooperation in the field of atomic energy for peaceful purposes. The two countries also agreed on a work plan for the years 2018-2022 between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam. The purpose of the work plan is to promote cooperation in the transfer of technology and exchange of technical expertise in the fields of agriculture and allied. (ANI)