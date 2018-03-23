Vijay Goel requests Opposition leaders to call off protests in Parliament

[India], Mar 22 (ANI): Delhi: Union Minister Vijay Goel on Thursday met Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and AIADMK's V. Maitreyan, at their residence in Delhi, to persuade them to call off their protests and to break the logjam in the Parliament.

After the meeting Goel told ANI, "The government is serious about functioning of the Parliament and it is in this regard I met various leaders of the Opposition. We are ready for discussion in the Parliament."

The meeting was held in the backdrop of continued protests by the Opposition parties in the Parliament, over various issues.

Since the commencement of the Budget session of Parliament on March 5, the ruckus erupting every other day has been hindering the proceedings of the Parliament and thus the passage of Bills. (ANI)