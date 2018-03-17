Vijay Mallya appears before UK Court in extradition case

[U.K.], Mar 17 (ANI): Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya was produced before London's Westminster Magistrates Court for hearing in connection with extradition case against him, on Friday.

Mallya is facing a trail in a UK Court, to rule if he can be extradited to India to face charges for financial irregularities involving a total amount of Rs 9,000 crores, as well as money laundering cases.

Earlier in January, the Court extended the bail of liquor baron Vijay Mallya to April 2 in connection with the case.

In April last year, Mallya was arrested by Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant. He is out on bail on a bond worth 650,000 pounds. Apart from this case, the High Court of London on February 12 ordered Mallya to pay an estimated USD 90 million to a Singapore-based aircraft leasing company in claims. The case involves a number of aircraft leased by Vijay Mallya's now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines from BOC Aviation in 2014.(ANI)