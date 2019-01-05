Vijay Mallya named 'fugitive economic offender'

New Delhi: A Special PMLA Court has declared Vijay Mallya as a "Fugitive Economic Offender".

The tycoon becomes the first to be charged under the new anti-fraud law.

Over the last few months, several high-profile businessmen including Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have been under the government's radar for alleged financial crimes running into thousands of crores.

The new law to catch people who flee abroad after committing financial crimes was signed by the President in August last year. It was aimed at stopping a growing number of high-profile economic offenders feeling the country to avoid legal action.

According to the new law, a fugitive economic offender is a person against whom an arrest warrant has been issued for his or her involvement in economic offences involving at least Rs 100 crore or more and has left India to avoid prosecution. A court in the UK last month said Mallya can be extradited to India to face fraud investigations. He is wanted in India for defaulting on Rs 9,000 crore in loans to his failed Kingfisher Airlines. The court had said it was satisfied with the assurances provided by the Indian government, including a video of the jail cell, which had not only been recently redecorated but was also far larger than the minimum requirement threshold.