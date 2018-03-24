Vijay Mishra accused of cross-voting, expelled from Nishad party

[India], Mar. 24 (ANI): Nishad Party on Saturday expelled its only MLA, Vijay Mishra, from the party for allegedly casting his vote to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, against the party's whip directing him to vote for Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) during the Rajya Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh.

Party chief Sanjay Nishad informed about the decision taken by the party for indulging in cross-voting.

Mishra has been suspended from the primary membership of the party as well.

Speaking to the media, Nishad said, "When all the parties had closed their doors for Vijay Mishra, it was us who brought him to the Vidhan Sabha."

"He has betrayed the party and the voters. When the time comes, the party and the workers will answer him fairly," he added. Nishad said a letter would be written to the Vidhan Sabha Speaker, demanding an end to Mishra's membership. (ANI)