Vijay Sai suicide: Case against wife, two others registered

[India], Dec. 12 (ANI): In a new twist in Tollywood Comedian Vijay Sai's suicide case, Hyderabad police on Tuesday registered a case against actor's wife and two others on basis of a selfie video taken by him on his mobile phone before ending his life.

It is learned that Vijay accused his wife Vanitha, director Sashidhar and his friend-cum-advocate Srinivas in the video of pressurising him for money.

Speaking about the video, Jublee Hills station house officer (SHO), K. Srinivas, said, "he (Vijay Sai) recorded a selfie video before committing suicide in the video he said his Wife Vanitha, Sashidhar and advocate Srinu was harassing him continuously and advocate was demanding three crores to settle the divorce dispute between the duo."

He further said that a case have been registered under the Section 306 of the Indian Penal Court against all the three members. According to reports, the selfie video had been sent for forensic examination. Sai allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Yusufguda in Hyderabad yesterday. Sai made his debut in the Telugu film industry in 2001 and has acted in several hit films like Bommarillu, Ammayilu Abbayilu. (ANI)