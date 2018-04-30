Vijayawada: DRI seizes 1,085 kgs cannabis, two held

[India], Apr. 30 (ANI): Two people have been arrested along with a total of 1,085.5 kgs of cannabis from a vehicle by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada city on Monday.

Around 500 packets of Ganja were recovered during the probe and value of seized Ganja is worth Rs 1, 62,82,500.

"Based on specific intelligence, the officers from DRI launched an operation and intercepted a TATA cargo vehicle on the Highway Road of NH-16. During the search the officers recovered about 1085.5 kgs of Cannabis (Ganja)," the DRI said in a release.

"According to the documentation, it shows that the vehicle was carrying Sodium Bi Chromate as per the Invoice issued by an establishment situated at Parwada, Visakhapatnam," the release added. On further probe, it was revealed that ganja was packed in High density polyethylene (HDPE) sacks which were placed above the load of Sodium Bi Chromate bags and covered with Black Colour thin tarpaulin and then Gray Tarpaulin. The narcotic drug has been seized under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The officers also seized the said vehicle. Further investigations are on. (ANI)