Vijayawada: Sleeveless tops, shorts banned at Indrakeeladri Temple

[India], December 31 (ANI): Indrakeeladri Temple authorities here on Monday declared that devotees including women will now have to follow a new dress code which will be soon put in place for getting entry into the temple premises.

From January 1 onwards, it will be mandatory for devotees to don traditional attire before offering their prayers to the deity.

The Temple Trust Board have banned sporting Bermudas, shorts, mini-skirts, low-waist jeans and short-length T-shirts, middies and sleeveless tops.

Speaking to ANI, Koteswaramma, Executive Officer, said, "Every devotee has to follow the dress code norm. Especially ladies have to wear either sarees, lehenga and blouse or some traditional dress." "Those who are unaware of this norm, our staff will provide them Amma saree for Rs.100. We are making arrangements for dress-changing rooms as well", she added. As many as 25,000 on regular basis pay visit to this shrine. (ANI)