Vijayawada's Durga Temple road to close down on CM's order

[India], Sept 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday issued an order to close down Vijayawada's Durga Temple road from September 11 to December 31, 2017, in view of the construction work of Kanaka Durga flyover that is underway.

The Andhra Pradesh CM was in the city to review progress of the flyover's construction work.

Dissatisfied by the slow performance, he ordered the construction company to complete the work by March 31, 2018, with an added warning of stern action in case of further delay.

He also ordered closing down of Durga Temple Road for almost four months. In light of the upcoming festival of Dussehra, Naidu asked for provisions to be made for pilgrims. He also ordered to develop alternative ways to manage traffic efficiently so that general public and pilgrims do not suffer. Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple is famous in South India, and attracts lakhs of devotees during Dussehra festival celebrations. (ANI)