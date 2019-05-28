Vijender Gupta files police complaint against Arvind Kejriwal

[India], May 19 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Hitting out at Kejriwal, Gupta writes in the letter: "In the recent past, in order to yield political gains Arvind Kejriwal scripted the slap-gate during his road-show on May 4 and blamed BJP for the said incident."

"Later, it was revealed that Kejriwal himself demanded that his security be removed as in their presence, his script would have been thwarted."

Gupta also alleged that Sisodia and Kejriwal are trying to falsely implicate him in a conspiracy to kill Kejriwal. He requested the police to take appropriate action in this regard. (ANI)