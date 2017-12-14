Vikas Singh appointed new President of SCBA

[India], December 13 (ANI): Former Additional Solicitor General Vikas Singh has been elected as the new President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

While, Senior Advocate Sukumar Pattjoshi and Vikrant Yadav have been elected as vice president and General Secretary of SCBA respectively.

According to media reports, Singh, was declared elected with 639 votes in his favour.

Meanwhile, Maneesh Kumar Dubey and Piyush Kanti Roy have also been elected as Treasurer and Joint Treasurer of the SCBA. (ANI)