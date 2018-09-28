Vikram Misri appointed India's Ambassador to China

[India], Sep 28 (ANI): The Centre on Friday announced the appointment of India's current Ambassador to Myanmar, Vikram Misri, as the next Ambassador of India to the People's Republic of China.

Misri is a career diplomat from the 1989 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, and has served in various capacities at the Headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, New Delhi, in the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi and in various Indian Missions abroad in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America.

Misri will be replacing Gautam Bambawale, who was India's Ambassador to China until now. Bambawale held charge of the position of Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs from December 2009 to July 2014. In the position, Bambawale was responsible for relations with Japan, China and South Korea amongst other countries. He has also served as India's Ambassador to Bhutan and as the High Commissioner of India to Pakistan. (ANI)