Vikramarka Mallu appointed as Congress' Telangana chief

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): Congress leader Vikramarka Mallu was appointed as the party's Telangana-unit chief on Friday.

"The Hon'ble Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi has appointed Mr Vikramarka Mallu as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Telangana," a statement from the Congress General Secretary Ashok Gehlot read.

In a meeting on Thursday, Congress lawmakers from the state passed a resolution, authorising Rahul Gandhi to appoint a CLP head.

As the Congress has 19 MLAs in the 119-member Telangana Assembly, Mallu will also assume the role of Leader of Opposition. (ANI)