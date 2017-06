[India], June 7 (ANI): A villager, who claimed to have seen Lord Shiva in his dreams, was placed in police custody for digging up the highway in Warangal's Pembarthi village.

He said Lord Shiva told him that Shiva Lingam was under the road.

He dug up the road with the help of construction equipment supplier JCB in Hyderabad.

The Village head has been taken into custody. A probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)