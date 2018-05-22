Villagers compelled to drink drain water in Dantewada

[India], May 22 (ANI): Deprived of drinking water facility, villagers in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district are forced to consume contaminated water every day.

As the villagers have no proper water facility, they are compelled to dig out water from a drain for drinking purpose.

"The water is visibly murky; we cannot consume the water nor use it for cleaning, cooking and other basic needs," a local told ANI.

Taking note of the issue, District Collector Saurabh Kumar assured help and told ANI, "We will look into the matter, if there is a shortage of hand pumps then we will install them soon". (ANI)