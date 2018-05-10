Villagers migrate after local admin denies use of loudspeakers at shrine

[India], May 10 (ANI): Families in Uttar Pradesh's Garabpur are migrating from the village by putting their houses on sale, after the local administration denied to grant them permission to use loudspeakers permanently at a local shrine.

Three families of this village have moved on Thursday, over the issue.

Meanwhile, Superintendents of Police (SP) Bijnor said, "There is a shrine where fair is held every year. The families take permission for using loudspeaker for three to four days and take it down after that."

"But this year, they installed the loudspeaker in February; took it down and re-installed it on May 1. Following that we took it down as they hadn't taken any permission," Police added. A group of people have been protesting since the loudspeaker was removed. Following which, the families have threatened to sell off their houses and leave if their demands were not met. Garabpur has a mixed population of Jats and Muslims. (ANI)