[India], Apr 16 (ANI): A herd of elephants vandalised a house in in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur due to which the villagers suffered a loss of Rs 70,000.

However, the forest department has offered compensation to the villager.

According to Right to Information (RTI) reports, the locality has witnessed more than 100 human deaths and about 30 elephant deaths in last few years in the man-animal conflict.

Deforestation has been considered a major root cause of this continuing man-animal conflict.(ANI)