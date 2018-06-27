Violation of rules in cutting of trees: Delhi govt tells Centre

[India], June 27 (ANI): Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain wrote a letter to Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan to draw the latter's attention towards the violation of rules in the felling of trees in South Delhi for the re-construction project of several colonies.

Hussain said in the letter that the National Buildings and Construction Company (NBCC) failed to comply with an order of National Green Tribunal (NGT) in September 2017, which stated, "The plants shall be planted as a condition precedent to the cutting of the trees."

"However, the project proponent/user agency apparently started the process of felling/cutting of trees without complying with the directions regarding condition precedent of planting trees before undertaking cutting of trees," Hussain added in the letter.

Hussain further urged the Forest Department to take relevant actions in the connection.

He mentioned that the project proponents or the user agency have also committed violations of conditions prescribed in the clearance given by the Forest Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) for tree cutting or translocation etc.

Hussain requested certain documents to be submitted to the Environment and Forest Department for further examination "in order to fully understand/appreciate the concerns of all the stakeholders and to ensure equity and justice to all."

This comes after the Delhi High Court on June 25 directed the state-owned construction company to not cut any more trees in the national capital till July 4.

The NBCC and Central Public Works Department (CPWD) also assured that they comply with the order and not cut trees till July 4.

Around 16,500 trees were likely to be cut down for the redevelopment of office and residential complex for central government officials in Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, Mohammadpur, Tyagraj Nagar among others. (ANI)