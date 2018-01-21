Violence against women is a major concern: Kovind

[India], Jan. 21 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday that violence against women was a major concern, adding government and society should find ways to deal with it.

While addressing the women achievers here at Rashtrapati Bhawan, President Kovind said, "Violence against women is a major concern and government and society should find ways to deal with this. Women of the country can strengthen and develop rural India. Women in India are breaking traditional barriers and growing day-by-day."

The President also said, "Women have to become an inspiration for the rest of the world. India is the only place where women are safe and in India, now females are flying fighters and they are progressing despite several challenges." He also stated, "I received the opportunity to appoint a woman governor just yesterday - Anandiben Patel was appointed the governor of Madhya Pradesh." President Kovind today felicitated exceptional women achievers who were the first to set a milestone in their respective fields. Up to 112 women were selected after an extensive research process by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. (ANI)