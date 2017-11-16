Violence breaks out in Karnataka's Belgaum

[India], November 16 (ANI): Violence erupted in Karnataka's Belgaum late last night after some unidentified people pelted stones, burnt vehicles and created ruckus.

Soon, all shops and houses were shut down and police force was deployed to control the situation. All higher post police officials reached the spot.

Some stone pelters attacked the police officials as well, wherein DCP Krishna Bhat sustained some injuries.

After an inspection of the area, the situation was brought under control and no arrest was reported so far.

"This started with a small incident. There was stone pelting incident as well as somebody creaked the bottle. Our policemen went and normalised the situation. Reason yet to be probed, we are looking into it," DCP law and order Seema Ladkar told ANI. However, the reason behind the stone pelting is yet to be known. Earlier on Tipu Jayanti, a similar kind of incident had taken place. More details are awaited. (ANI)