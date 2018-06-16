Violence erupts in MP during Maharana Pratap Jayanti celebration

[India] June 16 (ANI): Violence broke out in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur on Saturday after two groups engaged into an argument over taking out a procession during an event to mark Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Many vehicles were torched and shops were also vandalised during the clash.

"An argument broke out between two groups in regard to a procession being taken out (during Maharana Pratap Jayanti) and music being played by a DJ. Stone pelting started, four to five shops were vandalised but there was no news of any brawling taking place due to the argument," said Superintendent of Police Shailendra Chouhan.

The police imposed Section 144 (which prohibits assembly of five or more people in an area where it has been imposed) in the area to contain the situation. (ANI)